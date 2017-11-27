Why Not Treat Yourself To A Classic Like This 1969 Chevy El Camino?

Seen as how the Chevrolet El Camino is the type of car even major celebrities like Lady Gaga enjoy, spending a few grand on one might be quite reasonable.
Of course, getting yours to look like the one owned by the famous singer would probably cost you a lot more, but if you're just interested in owning an El Camino, you have plenty of time to bid on this 1969 example.
Getting auctioned off on Bring A Trailer, this Hugger Orange example has been restored, gaining new front and rear bumpers, all new chrome trim, new front disc brakes, a shift kit, 2" cowl hood, new fenders, power steering and brakes, plus many other mods.
Inside there's a new dashboard, new seat covers, door panels, carpet, aftermarket head-unit and a wood-rimmed steering wheel, making for a very clean looking cabin overall.
As for what you get under the hood, a four-barrel 350 ci V8 with a Lunati Voodoo camshaft is what makes this El Camino not just a utility vehicle but a muscle car as well.
According to the seller, the car has a total of 34,888 miles (56,146 km) on the clock and, since the restoration, has been driven for just 2,500 miles (4,023 km).