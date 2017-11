Why Not Treat Yourself To A Classic Like This 1969 Chevy El Camino?

PHOTO GALLERY

Seen as how the Chevrolet El Camino is the type of car even major celebrities like Lady Gaga enjoy, spending a few grand on one might be quite reasonable.Of course, getting yours to look like the one owned by the famous singer would probably cost you a lot more, but if you're just interested in owning an El Camino, you have plenty of time to bid on this 1969 example.Getting auctioned off on, this Hugger Orange example has been restored, gaining new front and rear bumpers, all new chrome trim, new front disc brakes, a shift kit, 2" cowl hood, new fenders, power steering and brakes, plus many other mods.Inside there's a new dashboard, new seat covers, door panels, carpet, aftermarket head-unit and a wood-rimmed steering wheel, making for a very clean looking cabin overall.As for what you get under the hood, a four-barrel 350 ci V8 with a Lunati Voodoo camshaft is what makes this El Camino not just a utility vehicle but a muscle car as well.According to the seller, the car has a total of 34,888 miles (56,146 km) on the clock and, since the restoration, has been driven for just 2,500 miles (4,023 km).