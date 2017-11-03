Mother Arrested After Having Her Son Hold Down Pool On Roof Of Minivan

A mother in Wisconsin is facing serious charges after she admitted to driving around Saukville with her 9 year old son on the roof of her minivan.
According to WISN, 28 year old Amber Schmunk was transporting a plastic pool and didn't have anything to tie it down with so she had her son get up on the roof and hold it down. A concerned citizen called 911 and told the operator what was happening as she continued to follow the vehicle.
Schmunk eventually pulled over and removed her son and the pool from the roof of the minivan and put both of them inside the vehicle.
Police eventually caught up to Schmunk who reportedly told officers her son was only on the roof for "maybe 20 to 30 seconds" and she didn't think it would be an issue because her farther used to have her to things like that when she was her son's age.
That explanation didn't go over well with police or prosecutors and Schmunk is now facing a felony charge of recklessly endangering safety. She is scheduled to appear in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on November 11th and she could be facing up to ten years in jail if convicted.