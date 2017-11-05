World Series MVP George Springer Gets A Chevy Silverado Centennial Edition

It could hardly get any better, we'd imagine, for any baseball player than winning the World Series. Being named the most valuable player in the process could only make it that much better. But as if none of that were enough already, this year's MVP also got to go home with a brand-new truck.
Not just any truck, either, but the new Chevrolet Silverado Centennial Edition, which upgrades on the LTZ Z71 Crew Cab with special color, trim, and badges in celebration of Chevy's hundred years in the truck business.
The pickup was presented by Chevy VP Brian Sweeney to George Springer, the Houston Astros centerfielder who was named the 2017 Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player – the award having been renamed for the Hall of Famer earlier this year. Springer went 11-for-29 in the series this year, hitting five home runs to tie the record set by Reggie Jackson in 1977 and again by Chase Utley in 2009.
Each year, Chevy awards the MVPs of both the World Series and MLB All-Star game with new cars or trucks to take home along with their trophies and rings. The automaker revealed the Centennial Editions of both the Silverado and the smaller Colorado barely over a month ago in the same state of Texas that that Springer's Astros call home, though the game was won away this year at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.