World's Crappiest Tune Uses A Chevy Grille As A Rear Wing
| By Sergiu Tudose
Trying to win the title of "world's crappiest body kit" is this second-generation Opel/Vauxhall Vectra, equipped with what looks like a freaking radiator as a diffuser of sorts on its rear bumper
Unless this car is actually a rival for the 5,000 HP Devel Sixteen, we're going to go out on a limb and say that everything that's been fitted to it is complete and utter nonsense.
It's no wonder this image popped up on Reddit's famous crappy car mods thread, except they don't actually say "crappy". Oh well, let's lean into it a bit and see what's going on.
Starting with that massive rear spoiler, it almost looks like a cargo space ship from any random 1980's sci fi movie. Are those supposed to be exhaust tips or afterburners. You don't know!
Next, the inserts around the trunk lid and badge look like cheap pearls, whereas the rear wing (if you want to call it that), is actually an old Chevrolet grille, which makes us wonder if this car murdered a Chevy just so it could wear its mask, kind of like an automotive equivalent of Hannibal Lecter.
As for the rest of the mods, all we can say is that they look ridiculous and unnecessary. We have a feeling you'll agree.
