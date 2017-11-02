World's Fastest Honda S2000 Runs 1/4 Mile In Just 6.7 Seconds

The world's fastest Honda S2000 is at it again, this time improving on its previous 1/4 mile record, which stood at 6.9 seconds, until this week.
As you can imagine, the car underwent some serious modifications in order to accelerate as fast as it does. While its original four-cylinder F22 engine was retained, the S2000 was fitted with a massive turbocharger, amounting for 1,351 RWHP, over 375 HP per cylinder.
The total power output is somewhere around 1,500 horses, allowing for a blistering fast 1/4 mile time of 6.78 seconds at 203 mph (326 km/h), making it faster than this 3,000 HP Nissan GT-R by Extreme Turbo Systems.
This very same S2000 held previous 1/4 mile records of 7.1 seconds at 192.92 mph and 6.9 seconds at 186 mph (300 km/h), so considering its current achievement, we're definitely wondering what it's going to do next time.
Could it match that 2,500 HP AMS Performance Nissan GT-R that managed a 6.39 second run back in March? Let's not underestimate it.