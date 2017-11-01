World's First Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Known for their insane work that often lead to extremely powerful supercars, Underground Racing have stepped up their game by releasing an even crazier upgrade, aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
Built for Mohammad from Drag965, the Nurburgring record-breaker has received a twin-turbo setup, in addition to new firmware and other upgrades, which are said not to interfere with the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) active aerodynamic system.
Sadly, this is all the tuner had to say in the short release that accompanies the images, but digging through their website reveals that the base twin-turbo system offered on the regular Huracan makes 800WHP, Stage 2 brings another 50WHP, and Stage 3 lifts the output to 1,000WHP.
There is also a 'Race Version' upgrade that comes with 1,150WHP, and an 'X Version' that allows the engine to churn out 1,200WHP. Keep in mind that these staggering numbers apply when the car runs on 93-octane gasoline, as using race gas lifts the output up to 2,200+ in the 'X'.
Underground Racing are expected to parade their twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante at various drag events in the near future, as they did with all of their insane creations, including a 3,000HP Huracan that can reach 257mph (413km/h) in 1/2-mile.