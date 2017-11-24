You Can’t Go Wrong With A Supercharged ND MX-5 From Flyin’ Miata

There are plenty of tuning solutions out there for the lovely Mazda ND MX-5 but very few of them enjoy the level of trust Flyin’ Miata does, whether it’s a full LS-swap or a simple supercharger addition.
In this case we can find out what’s the ND MX-5 feels like when is fitted with Flyin’ Miata’s supercharger package. Stock cars come out of the factory with a 2.0-liter engine good enough for 155hp so the extra power is more than welcome.
Flyin’ Miata claims that with their supercharger fitted, the 2.0-liter unit produces around 200hp at the wheels which is a significant boost (pun intended) to the small roadster’s performance.
The car you’ll see in Matt Farah’s One Take video also wears a Fox Racing suspension and upgraded brakes, while the supercharger comes from Edelbrock with a tune from BBR. A set of 17x8-inches wheels fitted with 235/40 tires and various other bits and pieces complete the picture of this nicely done Miata.
Does it still feel like a Miata? Apparently yes, only one that has the appropriate punch whenever you hit the throttle pedal without overwhelming the chassis, so in our book this MX-5 sounds like a winner.