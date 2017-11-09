Zero To 60 Designs Reveals Tesla Model S Bodykit

Zero to 60 Designs, the company which pissed off Ford with its Mustang GTT, has returned to the SEMA Show with a modified Tesla Model S, dubbed the Zero TS.
Instead of messing with the complicated electric powertrain of the Model S, Zero to 60 Designs has focused on overhauling the car’s interior and exterior with a bold bodykit that works surprisingly well with the Tesla’s classy design.
Modifications begin with a custom front bumper that incorporates new black accents, cooling ducts, and round fog lights. From there, the package has a small trunklid lip spoiler and a custom rear bumper.
Zero to 60 Designs has also changed the interior by applying bright red leather across the seats, doors, steering wheel, and the lower portion of the dashboard.
Prices for the company’s Model S package start at $6,500.