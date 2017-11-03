Zipcar's New Monthly Subscription Plan Gives You Unlimited Access To Cars On Weekdays
| By Brad Anderson
|
|
ShareRedditPinTweetPlus
Zipcar has announced a program which will allow city dwellers to have unlimited access to the company’s fleet of vehicles during the working week, all for a monthly subscription fee.
Available in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, D.C., the service provides Zipcar users with exclusive access to a vehicle from Monday at 5:00 am to Friday at 7:00 pm. Included in the cost is gas, insurance, maintenance, cleaning and an exclusive parking spot.
Depending on the city, the monthly fee ranges from $199 to $299 and in U.S. cities, users are charged an extra 45 cents per mile.
Speaking about the new service, Zipcar president Tracey Zhen said the company has created the perfect solution for many of its users.
“Offering dedicated weekday wheels follows our commitment to providing innovative mobility options for our members while continuing to enable more people to live without a personal vehicle. We know that many city dwellers own a car solely to get to and from work, relying on walking, biking or public transit on the weekends. A dedicated weekday Zipcar is the perfect solution, enabling access to a vehicle when they need it and eliminating the stress of parking when they don’t.”