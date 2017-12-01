2007 Mercedes SLK55 Is The AMG Bargain You Were Looking For

It’s not the most capable or the fastest of its generation but this 2007 Mercedes SLK55 still remains a sweet little hot rod, thanks to its handmade 5.5-liter V8.
The fact that the Mercedes SLK55 also comes with a retractable hard top also makes it more appealing as a road car, enabling that V8 to flood the cabin with the right noises.
The only transmission option was a seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, which isn’t the most responsive one but suits well with the overall character of the Mercedes roadster.
Power is rated at 355hp which is enough to send the SLK to 62mph from a stop in 4.9 seconds as well as set on fire its rear tires in an instant as true AMGs always did. It’s not the precision tool many would want but as a road car, it’s a real peach.
Matt Farah samples one example in his latest One Take video so get ready for some lovely V8 songs.