2018 Jeep Wrangler Window Sticker Hints At $45,000 Base Price But Don't Worry Yet

Jeep recently unveiled the 2018 Wrangler at the Los Angeles Auto Show and now we're getting an idea how much the model will cost.
The JL Wrangler Forums reports a member recently spotted a 2018 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara at Fiat Chrysler Automobile headquarters in Auburn Hills and it had a window sticker posted on the windshield. While the text is grainy, the sticker lists the base price as $45,000 which would be a massive increase over the outgoing model which starts at $34,245.
Of course, as the site mentions, the price of the optional equipment isn't listed and the total price of $46,095 only appears to account for the $1,095 destination charge. As a result, it's likely the $45,000 price is the cost of the vehicle with all the optional equipment instead of the price of the base vehicle.
While that's not exactly helpful in determining the vehicle's base price, the site says several sources have suggested the 2018 Wrangler will cost approximately $2,500 more than its predecessor. If that's the case, the 2018 Wrangler should start around $26,495.
Regardless of the model's cost, the sticker shows this particular Wrangler is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine which develops 285 hp (212 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque.