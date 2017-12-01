2018 Subaru BRZ Brings Modest Updates And A Higher Base Price

The Subaru BRZ is entering the 2018 model year with a host of improvements and a slightly higher sticker price.
Set to arrive at U.S. dealerships in January, the 2018 BRZ will be priced from $25,595 which is $100 more than last year's model. To help offset the price increase, the BRZ has been equipped with a "Welcome Lighting" system which promises to provide better nighttime visibility when approaching or exiting the vehicle.
The 2018 BRZ has also been outfitted with a leather-wrapped shifter, one touch turn signals, and headlights that turn on when the windshield wipers are activated.
The entry-level BRZ Premium comes nicely equipped with LED headlights, remote keyless entry, and black seats with red contrast stitching. Drivers will also find a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-speaker audio system, and an infotainment system with a 6.2-inch display.
The BRZ Limited starts at $28,445 and it adds LED fog lights, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and a keyless entry system with a push-button ignition. Other highlights include leather / Alcantara heated front seats, a 4.2-inch multi-function display in the instrument cluster, and a 7-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation.
Options are fairly limited as the BRZ Limited can be equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission for $1,100. The Limited can be also be outfitted with a $1,195 Performance Package which adds high-performance shock absorbers, an upgraded braking system, and 17-inch alloy wheels with a black finish.