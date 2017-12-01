2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Prototype Not Done Stretching Its Wings

Aimed at the likes of BMW's X5 M or Porsche's Cayenne Turbo and Turbo S, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 definitely has some big shoes to fill.
Part of its training regimen is of course the Nurburgring, which is THE place to calibrate your car while in prototype phase, even if we're talking about a mid-size SUV like the GLE.
So what does this latest batch of images tell us? Even though the car is just as well camouflaged as before, we can still observe certain styling details like the GLE 63's Panamericana grille or its wider than usual fenders.
Also, while these images don't provide us with a look inside, we've already seen the next-gen GLE's partially covered cabin, and the AMG model should feature the same dual-screen setup, console handles and quad-vents in the middle of the dashboard. Expect the boys from Affalterbach to add their own touch though, meaning a sportier steering wheel and inserts, perhaps even some Alcantara and carbon fiber here and there.
Like the current model, the all-new GLE 63 will also be available with two different power outputs, specifically 571 PS (563 HP) for the "entry-level" version, and 612 PS (603 HP) for the GLE 63 S - both via a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. And yes, you're looking at a larger power gap than before.
Since the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE will be unveiled sometime next year, the AMG models should follow soon after.
