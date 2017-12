$830k For A Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Is Quite A Stretch

Photo Gallery

For most of us, a “regular” Mercedes-Benz S-Class would be more than sufficiently accommodating and luxurious. But that's just the starting point, as above the standard S-Class there is the Maybach version, and above that, the Pullman . And there just happens to be one up for sale.Daimler's flagship sedan, the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman measures over 21 feet long, making it longer than the extended-wheelbase versions of the Bentley Mulsanne and Rolls-Royce Phantom and putting it in the same league as the Mulliner Grand Limousine According to Carlink International, the Dutch dealer listing this example on JamesEdition , only six examples were made, and this is the only one currently available for sale. It's done up in black and sports a beige interior, with just about every option in the book thrown in. So, as you might have guessed, it's not exactly cheap.The asking price of €697,480 works out to about $830k at current exchange rates. For that kind of scratch, you could just about get yourself a fleet of ten base S-Class sedans, or five “ordinary” Maybachs. For our part, we'd gladly take just one Maybach S-Class in which to be chauffeured around, and spend the rest on a supercar for the weekends. The truth is, though, that anyone who would even consider a limousine so opulent as this doesn't have to choose between one or the other...