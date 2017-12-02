86-Year Old Woman Wrecks Multiple Cars In Parking Lot

Whether this was a case of mistaking the accelerator for the brake, or perhaps some type of medical emergency, we do not know; what we do know is that, thankfully, no one was hurt.
Losing control of a car in a parking lot is extremely dangerous, mostly because you could easily hit somebody before they had a chance to get in their car.
According to the description of the video, the camera only started rolling after the elderly woman first hit that white Honda CR-V. What followed was her putting the car into drive and reverse multiple times, acting as if she was in a demolition derby.
"Right away I thought it was road rage," said one of the witnesses speaking with Fox LA. Meanwhile, another witness claimed the elderly woman said her car was out of control.
Following the incident, the police issued her a request for a priority re-evaluation by the DMV, yet until that actually takes place, she can still drive. As for any injuries sustained, she only had scratches on her arms from the airbags that, inadvertently, deployed.