930 HP Nissan GT-R Humiliated By Stock McLaren 720S... Wait, What?

Alright McLaren, you win, we give up. The things your latest supercar can do with "just" 710 HP are absurd. So far it's beaten lots of challengers, but to smoke a 930 HP GT-R? That's nuts.In fact, the 720S is so fast, it might just be how The Hulk gets back to Earth to fight Thanos in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War" movie, after the events of "Thor: Ragnarok".Marvell jokes aside, just a few days ago we saw the 720S defeat a 720 HP GT-R - and yes, the McLaren is lighter on its feet, but to do the same to a 930 HP example? That's simply incredible!Also, this isn't a case of the 720S pulling ahead at the beginning, covering a 1/4 mile and then getting caught up by the Nissan at very high speeds. Nope: it smokes the GT-R from the get go and maintains its advantage for about 14 seconds before its opponent even thinks about starting to catch up.Now the question is, if a 930 HP Nissan GT-R is no match, what will it take to outrun a 720S? Something with 1,000 or 1,200 HP ? We have a feeling we might soon find out.