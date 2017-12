All-Wheel Drive Mazda3 And Mazda6 Could Come To U.S.

PHOTO GALLERY

Mazda says it is investigating the possibility of adding all-wheel drive to the Mazda3 and new Mazda6 sold in the United States.At the LA Auto Show, the carmaker lifted the veil on the updated 6 , complete with a stunning exterior design and turbocharged petrol engine. During an interview withat the show, Mazda North America Operations president and chief executive, Masahiro Moro, said the brand is investing all-wheel drive.“I think we are not able to combine four-wheel drive and the 2.5-litre turbo. We have a layout issue with the sedans, that’s why a four-wheel drive isn’t deployed on the Mazda 3 and 6 so far.“But there is a huge demand, at least what I know is that in the east coast of the USA, 80 or 90 per cent of premium sedans are sold with all-wheel drive.“Four-wheel drive becomes a premium queue for US consumers and obviously I have asked our R&D department to think about how we can accommodate four-wheel drive capability in the future,” Moro said.The pre-facelift Mazda6 has been sold in all-wheel drive configuration in Japan and Europe and if the marque is serious about capturing new customers in the U.S., it appears as if all-wheel drive is a must.