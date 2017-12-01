Arcimotor Unveils SRX Fun Utility Vehicle In California

What you’re looking at is apparently the world’s first ‘Fun Utility Vehicle’ (FUV), dubbed the Arcimotor SRK and revealed at the LA Auto Show.
As you can see, the SRX is half motorcycle and half car. It consists of two seats, traditional motorcycle controls, two wheels at the front, and one wheel at the rear. The SRX is also fully-electric.
According to the company, founded a decade ago, the SRX features a dual electric motor system that accelerates the trike to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 7.5 seconds and through to an 80-mph (128 km/h) top speed. The base model will travel roughly 70 miles (112 km) on a single charge while the extended range option bumps that up to 130 miles (209 km).
The base price for the SRX starts at $11,900 and deliveries have just commenced.
Speaking about the completed FUV, Arcimotor founder and president Mark Frohnmayer said it was the culmination of 10 years of work.
“I am insanely stoked today to accept the keys to our first-ever Arcimoto FUV production unit. To do so on the eve of one of the world’s most prestigious auto shows where we can share the fruits of our labors with so many forward-looking vehicle enthusiasts is a truly powerful moment for our company and our industry.”