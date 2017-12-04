Bespoke Pagani Zonda Riviera Lands In Saudi Arabia

The one-off Pagani Zonda Riviera has just been delivered to exotic car dealership Seven Car Lounge in Saudi Arabia and this is our first time seeing the hypercar in full.
The first we heard about the Riviera came in July following the release of a low-quality promo of the car. These official photos, recently shared on social media, provide a clear look at the car and in this writer’s opinion, it could be the best-looking Zonda ever.
The exterior of the Riviera incorporates a stunning pearl white paint scheme that’s been contrasted by gloss carbon fiber elements. Such a combination of white paint and carbon is typical of a Zonda but what makes the Riviera stand out are the bright blue accents, namely the central stripe running the length of the car, accents on the black wheels, and blue pinstripes running above the carbon side skirts. Other eye-catching touches of the car include four carbon canards on the front fascia, a roof scoop, large rear wing, shark fin, and an aggressive diffuser. For the most part, the exterior is very similar to the Zonda Cinque.
Inside, the cabin is also rather stunning. The two bucket seats have been bathed in blue leather and alcantara while the rest of the cabin is a mix of black alcantara, black aluminum and carbon fiber.
The Riviera is believed to be powered by the same naturally-aspirated 7.3-liter V12 delivering 760 hp as other models in the Zonda 760 family.
