BMW M5 Competition Package Is "Closer Than You'd Think"

The 2018 BMW M5 recently made its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show and it appears the company is already working on a high-performance variant.
When Road and Track asked BMW M boss Frank Van Meel about a possible M5 CS, the executive responded by saying "We don't have an M5 Competition today, so that might be an interesting question first before you look at the CS." Van Meel went on to say customers are already asking for a M5 Competition Package and M3 CS product manager Sebastian Maier told the publication it is "closer than you'd think."
Van Meel wasn't ready to talk specifics but he hinted the Competition Package for the M5 will echo those available on the M3 and M4. On those models, the package includes a more direct steering ratio, an Adaptive M Suspension, and a revised Active M Differential. The package also adds 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels and an upgraded engine that produces 444 hp (331 kW).
Speaking of the M5, Van Meel said the company will announce the car's Nürburgring lap time in the near future. Conditions weren't favorable during the company's first attempt but the executive believes the car will post an impressive time nonetheless.