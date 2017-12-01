BMW New 6-Series GT Is So Much Better Looking Than 5 GT, But Is That Enough?

Compared to its predecessor, the unloved 5 GT, the 6-Series Gran Turismo is a sportier and more well-proportioned vehicle.
You'll probably still have to decide whether you'd choose one over the sleeker 5-Series Touring or the more imposing X5, but nevertheless, BMW did a good job with it.
As for this particular 6-Series GT, which is on display at the automaker's Abu Dhabi showroom, it's a 640i, the rear-wheel drive version, with a white exterior and a brown leather interior.
It's even got M-styled wheels with blue calipers, as well as wood inserts inside the cabin, and rear seat infotainment, which is always a plus if you've got kids.
The 640i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, sending 340 PS (335 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels. It can get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds, just 0.1 seconds off the pace of the all-wheel drive xDrive version.