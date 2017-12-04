Chevy Adds Active Safety Tech To 2018 Tahoe Police Vehicles [w/Video]

The 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV is the first vehicle in its class able to minimize potential crash speeds or help avoid accidents all together.
Aside from the active safety tech, the Tahoe PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) also comes with a wide array of safety enhancing features as standard, such as ESC or a Rear Vision Camera with Rear Park Assist.
"We want to protect our protectors and help them get home safely at the end of every shift," said GM exec, Ed Peper. "The safety technologies we are introducing on the Tahoe PPV may serve as a second set of eyes."
The new tech is part of Chevrolet's Enhanced Driver Assist Package, which features Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Safety Alert Driver Seat and Power Adjustable Pedals.
The Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking feature has never been offered on a pursuit-rated vehicle before. It works by applying the brakes automatically to help reduce the severity of a crash, as long as the vehicle is traveling at a low speed and the driver hasn't already applied the brakes.
Meanwhile, the GM-patented Safety Alert Seat system can alert the driver through haptic seat-bottom vibration pulses, instead of the usual audible crash avoidance alerts.
"When they're on road patrol, police officers are constantly multitasking," said Royal Oak PD retired chief, Theodore Quisenberry. "Now when officers are scanning their surroundings, so is their vehicle. That will help them stay safe."