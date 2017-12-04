Explore The 505HP Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio In 85 Images

Alfa Romeo just celebrated the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio with an international media drive.
The Italian car maker has also released an extensive image gallery from the event that allows enthusiasts to catch yet another glimpse into the brand's range-topping SUV model.
Named after a famous mountain pass in northern Italy, and one of the greatest driving roads the world has to offer, the range-topping model is a true game changer for the FCA-owned brand, which pursues its first profit next year after almost two decades.
Poised to arrive shortly in North America, where it will join two other grades, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio sports a more aggressive exterior design, in addition to some chassis tweaks, clever suspension and brakes and a range of driver assistance gizmos.
At its heart lies a 2.9-liter V6 engine shared with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, which delivers 505hp (512PS) and 443lb-ft (600Nm) of torque to the Q4 all-wheel drive system through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Ferrari-derived powertrain and all of its mods allow it to cover the 0-60mph (96km/h) acceleration in 3.9sec and reach a top speed of 177mph (284km/h).