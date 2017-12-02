Ferrari 488 GTB By Misha Designs Is Absolutely OTT

Tuning house Misha Designs have released new images of their tuned Ferrari 488 GTB, which was originally presented at the 2017 SEMA Show.
Finished in Satin Lime Green that's contrasted by the exposed carbon fiber parts, the Italian supercar has a new carbon fiber widebody that increases the 488's width by 3in (7.6cm) on each side.
The new front and rear bumpers, massive wing, tinted windows, special decals and Savini alloy wheels shod in Toyo tires round up the list of exterior upgrades.
This kit will be available in a limited run of 20 units, and it doesn’t include any mechanical upgrades. Still, if extra power is your thing, you may want to wait for the Prancing Horse to unveil the hardcore version of the 488, which is rumored that it will get the GTO moniker.
Expected to arrive next year, Ferrari's challenger to the McLaren 720S and Lamborghini Huracan Performante is believed to shed a few pounds from its total weight and put out in excess of 700 HP and 600lb-ft (813Nm) of torque, in addition to other upgrades that are supposed to make it even more agile.