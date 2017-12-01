Ford Expedition “Baja-Forged Adventurer” Winks At Raptor-Loving Families

This is probably the closest the Ford Expedition will ever get to a Raptor and we love it.
Ford brought the Expedition “Baja-Forged Adventurer” to LA Auto Show, following its debut in SEMA a few weeks back.
Built by LGE-CTS Motorsports, this Expedition features custom fender flares in order to fit 35-inch Mud-Terrains, special bumpers for more ground clearance and protection and an uprated ICON Vehicle Dynamics suspension.
The list of upgrades doesn’t stop there though as this one-off rugged version also comes with a Borla cat-back exhaust, a big brake kit from Sparta Evolution, KC HiLites LEDs, a tent and a fridge/freezer. Inside we get custom leather seats, an upgraded audio system and a safe from Console Vault.
The whole idea was to turn the Expedition into a proper off-road adventurer that can fit seven passengers in style and comfort and judging from the looks, the Baja-Forged Adventurer nails the description perfectly.