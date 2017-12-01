Ford Performance Parts Launched In Europe For ST, RS And Mustang

Coinciding with the start of the 2017 Essen Motor Show, Ford has presented various parts that enhance the look, sound, and driving attributes of their performance models.
Developed together with specialists such as Borla, KW, Remus, and Roush, they're available to order across Europe from December 1 for the Focus ST, RS, and Mustang models.
Adjustable coilover strut and shock absorbers, with up to 40mm (1.57in) reduction in ride height are part of the offerings, along with light alloy wheels that offer up to 15 percent in weight reduction, and high-grade stainless steel exhaust systems in road-legal and track-only versions.
The entire Ford Performance range can also be equipped with a special gearshift knob selection, with carbon fiber and unique short-shift gear linkage for the Mustang six-speed manual, which is said to reduce gearshift travel by 20 percent.
Offered in three stages for the Mustang's 5.0-liter V8 engine are the Performance Calibration Power Packs, capable of boosting the unit's rev limit to up to 7,500rpm. The powertrain can also be fitted with a supercharger kit, from Roush Performance, which is compatible with both six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, and boosts power to over 600PS (592hp).
Presented for the first time in Europe is the Ford Performance Drift Stick Concept. Developed and designed for the Focus RS, and approved by Ken Block, this is a rally-inspired electronic handbrake, which uses the car's Drift Mode to deliver clutch-free drift turns, similar to those of a real rally car.