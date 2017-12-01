Ford Sues John Cena For Selling His 2017 GT Supercar For Profit

WWE superstar and actor John Cena is facing the wrath of Ford, after selling his $500,000 2017 GT supercar before his contract allowed it to.
A copy of the lawsuit, posted on WXYZ, explains that the 40-year old man was supposed to hold on to the exotic machine made in Michigan for two years, but he ended up selling it shortly after taking delivery, and for a huge profit too.
"After being selected from thousands of applicants for the opportunity to purchase the Ford GT, Mr. Cena flipped his vehicle shortly after taking delivery of it, despite his agreement with Ford to maintain ownership of the vehicle for 24 months", is written in the nature of the action of the lawsuit.
"Upon information and belief, Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and goodwill due to the improper sale."
Cena is charged with Breach of Contract, Fraud, Silent Fraud, Innocent Misrepresentation, and Unjust Enrichment by Ford, which are willing to close an eye on the illegal transaction if the professional wrestler hands them over the profits from selling the GT, in addition to other expenses.
To his excuse, John Cena admitted of selling the Ford GT, along with other property, to pay some bills, admitting that "I completely understand and as stated am willing to work with Ford to make it right. My sincerest apologies."