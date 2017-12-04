Ford Transit Connect Gets A Minor Facelift And An All-New Diesel Engine

Ford has released the first details about the facelifted Transit Connect and Transit Courier.
Starting with the Transit Connect, the model has been equipped with a new front fascia that features a three-bar oval grille that is flanked by slimmer headlights. The van also has been equipped with a new front spoiler and a "more aerodynamic lower fascia."
Interior changes are fairly limited but include a new instrument panel, an available 6-inch infotainment system, and updated materials that promise to be "stylish and hard-wearing." The van can also be equipped with an assortment of driver assistance systems including Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Side Wind Stabilization, Active Park Assist, and an Intelligent Speed Limiter.
Under the hood, there's an all-new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that offers improved performance as well as a lower fuel consumption rating. Customers can also order a 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol engine which is significantly improved and offers cylinder deactivation technology.
Both engines are connected to an improved six-speed manual transmission and the diesel engine can be paired to an optional eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Transit Courier adopts many of the same changes as it features revised front fascia with an active grille shutter on diesel variants. The model also features a redesigned center console and an updated engine lineup that includes a 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol and a 1.5-liter TDCi diesel. More importantly, the van's five-speed manual transmission has been replaced by a new six-speed gearbox which offers more refinement and better fuel efficiency.
The facelifted vans will go on sale in Europe in the middle of 2018 and additional information will be announced closer to launch.