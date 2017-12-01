Forget The Cullinan - Rolls Royce Will Give Its SUV A Different Name

Despite almost everyone was expecting Rolls-Royce to name the first SUV in its history the Cullinan name, it appears that the British brand has chosen a dfferent moniker.
This report comes from SUVAuthority, and it quotes the brand's chief for the Asia-Pacific region, Hal Serudin, who pointed out that the 'Cullinan' is "just a working project title", adding that the company should bring "more news on this in the coming year".
In the meantime, Rolls-Royce continues testing the SUV in various environments, including the Nurburgring. Despite keeping its camouflage on, we already have a good idea on how it will look like thanks to the numerous spy shots and videos, as well as a set of renderings.
So, what should we expect? Well, mostly a Phantom-inspired exterior design and dashboard, and the same aluminum platform that's found in the brand's flagship saloon, but with different suspension settings and a new all-wheel drive system.
The luxury SUV is said to come from the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 of the Phantom, where it makes 571PS (563hp) and 900Nm (663lb-ft) of torque, which is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Last, but not least, Rolls-Royce is expected to unveil its Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Range Rover SVAutobiography rival in 2018.