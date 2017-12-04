Get A Glimpse Of What The 2018 BMW M5 Is Like To Drive

Select members of the automotive press were recently invited to Portugal’s Estoril circuit to test the 2018 BMW M5 and although we’ll have to wait until December 5 to watch the first video reviews, Carwow has dropped a brief video previewing their experience with the super sedan.
The video starts with a brief tour of the interior and while we already know what the new M5 looks like from inside, we still get a taste of some of the cool features found in the cabin. One of the neat things implemented by BMW are two bright red switches on the steering wheel, labeled M1 and M2.
A driver can configure their ideal engine, all-wheel drive and suspension setups through the infotainment system and then assign those customized driving modes to these two switches. With a simple press of M1 or M2, the car will quickly reconfigure itself to match the driver’s desired settings.
Like the latest Mercedes-AMG E63 S, the 2018 M5 features a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and an advanced all-wheel drive system that can be used in rear-wheel drive mode. Whereas the E63 S delivers 603 hp, the M5 has 591 hp on tap. However, the car still promises to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and 200 km/h (124 mph) in 11.1 seconds.
Stay tuned for the first M5 reviews in the coming couple of days.