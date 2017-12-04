Here's The Ordering Guide For The 2019 Corvette ZR1

Shortly after the 2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible premiered at the LA Auto Show, Chevrolet has published the ordering guide for the 2019 Corvette, including the range-topping ZR1.
As we know, all 2019 ZR1s will come equip with a LT5 supercharged V8 engine delivering 755 hp and mated to a seven-speed manual transmission. From there, customers have a plethora of optional extras they can choose from when ordering the supercar.
As Corvette Blogger notes, one of these options is the 3ZR equipment group, available instead of the standard 1ZR equipment group. It includes a carbon fiber steering wheel, suede and leather interior trim, and the Performance Data Recorder.
If customers want the bright Sebring Orange Design Package of the launch car, the 3ZR package must be optioned. Included in the design package are orange brake calipers, orange stitching throughout the interior, Jet Black leather seating with microfiber inserts, Competition Sport Seats, carbon steering wheel, orange seat belts, ZR1 floor mats, and bronze aluminum interior accents.
One optional package that’s sure to prove popular will be the ZTK Performance Package, offered on both the ZR1 Coupe and Convertible. It includes a towering carbon fiber rear wing, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and tweaked suspension and braking systems.
Check out the full ordering guide below or here in PDF form .