Honda Clarity Walks Home With 2018 Green Car Of The Year Award

Honda's bold move to offer the Clarity in three distinctive versions (electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell) have been recognized by the Green Car Journal, which named it its 2018 Green Car of the Year.
The award was handed over during the Los Angeles Auto Show, and the Clarity's competition consisted of the Honda Accord, Hyundai Ioniq, Nissan Leaf and Toyota Camry.
"It's a nod in the right direction to receive the 2018 Green Car of the Year award for the Clarity family of vehicles. The Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric, and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid offer the power of choice to consumers, who want to step into the electrification game without being compromised", said American Honda's VP of Connected and Environmental Business, Steven Center.
Last year's winner was the Chevrolet Bolt, which beat the BMW 330e iPerformance, Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Optima, and Toyota Prius Prime.
GM grabbed the 2016 Green Car of the Year prize as well with the second-generation Chevy Volt, while in 2015 and 2014 the winners were the BMW i3 and Honda Accord respectively.
Green Car of the Year winners over the years:
2006 - Mercury Mariner Hybrid
2007 - Toyota Camry Hybrid
2008 - Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
2009 - Volkswagen Jetta TDI
2010 - Audi A3 TDI
2011 - Chevrolet Volt PHEV
2012 - Honda Civic GX CNG
2013 - Ford Fusion EcoBoost, Hybrid, and PHEV
2014 - Honda Accord Gasoline, Hybrid, and PHEV
2015 - BMW i3
2016 - Chevrolet Volt Electric, PHEV, Fuel Cell
2017 - Chevrolet Bolt
2018 - Honda Clarity