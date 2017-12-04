Is This Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Worth Almost $600,000?

Starting at £120,900 ($149,995) in the UK, the new Aston Martin Vantage seems like the bargain of the century. Compared to this Vantage GT12 currently for sale, the value for money proposition seems even more enticing.
Introduced last year, the Vantage GT12 was created as a send-off to the V12-powered Vantage and outfitted with a host of bespoke components to distinguish it from other variants. However, a used example doesn’t come cheap, with this example currently listed for £424,950 ($572,000) from Joe Macari.
Ever since the vehicle’s release, we’ve seen prices skyrocket, quickly soaring to almost twice the retail price. Is it worth it? Well, it’s a matter of opinion.
This particular example is painted in a stunning color dubbed Volcano Red and completed with a host of options, including a premium audio system, carbon fiber roof panel, and the steering wheel technology pack. More importantly, however, is the fact that just 100 examples of the Vantage GT12 were ever produced.
Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the car to sell out, so there’s clearly quite a lot of demand for it. Additionally, it looks set to be the final road-going Aston Martin (excluding the Valkyrie) powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 engine, a point collectors are sure to go mad for.