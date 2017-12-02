Jeep's 707 HP Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Gets RHD To Rock The UK

Jeep has confirmed that it will produce a right-hand drive version of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and make it available in the United Kingdom.
Speaking to Auto Express at the ongoing LA Auto Show, Jeep boss Mike Manley said the vehicle has been given the go-ahead. Unfortunately, he failed to divulge any other details about the right-hand drive Trackhawk, including whether or not it will be sold in other RHD markets, such as Australia.
Sitting beneath the brutish bodywork of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the company’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 delivering a mighty 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an all-wheel drive system and eight-speed automatic transmission, the super SUV accelerates to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds, covers the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph and can reach a top speed of 180 mph (289 km/h).
Like the Grand Cherokee SRT8, the Trackhawk has an impressive 7,200 lbs towing capacity, and in the UK should comfortably undercut its rivals, such as the BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo, on price.