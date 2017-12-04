Keep Your Urus And Sign Us Up For This Lamborghini LM002 Instead

Back in the 1980s, the idea of a Lamborghini SUV was just as crazy as a supercar made in Sant'Agata Bolognese three decades before.
However, fueled by the booming economy, the Italians took the underpinnings of an abandoned military prototype called Cheetah, fitted it with a muscular body and luxurious interior, and added the V12 powertrain of the Countach and the LM002 was born.
Favored by dictators, celebrities, and pretty much every wealthy figure of the era, the Lamborghini LM002 was only made in 301 examples, 48 of which were built for the United States and named LM/American, including the one listed by RMSothebys for their NY City auction, on December 6.
Delivered new through a Florida port entry, with an MSRP of $158,000, or almost $300,000 today, it recently went through a mechanical and cosmetic restoration, whose total cost exceeded $325,000. It's noted that each aspect of the Rambo Lambo was covered during the process, including the V12 engine, OZ wheels, and correct Nero color, over the new black interior.
Moreover, collectors should be thrilled that it's also offered with the rare rear cargo toolbox, tonneau cover, LM/A floor mats and chrome bumpers, in addition to the original keys, jack, books, full receipts, and photographic documentation of the restoration.
There's only one catch, its estimated selling price, which sits between $400,000 and $500,000, so make sure you pack enough cash if you're going to bid for it.