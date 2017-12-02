Kia Stinger Vs Civic Type R, Focus RS And Golf R Is An Odd Battle

The guys from Drive set out to pick the best performance car under AUD $60,000 (USD $45,434), and they chose four distinct vehicles to do so.
What they brought were the Ford Focus RS Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R, three hot hatches that need no further introduction.
However, the Kia Stinger Si is the fourth addition, as it has a starting price that falls within the AUD $60k budget, 365 horsepower and 510 Newton-meters (376lb-ft) of torque from a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine.
Granted, the Kia Stinger is not a direct rival to the rest of the group as it is larger and competes against four-door premium compact coupes such as the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe - plus it's rear-wheel drive.
This alone might be enough to make enthusiasts favor it over the super hatchbacks, but can it challenge them as a performance machine? There's only one way to find out: just check out the following video.