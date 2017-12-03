Liberty Walk's Audi R8 Spyder PURRs With New Wheels

Whether you like them or detest them, it seems that Liberty Walk's flashy upgrades are here to stay, with the latest example to receive them being an Audi R8 Spyder in Thailand.
The kit include the usual fender add-ons in addition to some front and rear modifications, and a new suspension. Apparently, the owner of this R8 Spyder wanted more, so he turned to Infinite Motorsport, a local PUR dealer, for a new set of rims.
After viewing the collection, he eventually chose the 'Luxury Series I' LX04, which are engineered from aerospace-grade 6061-T6 forged aluminum, in 9x19- and 12.5x20-inches size front and rear respectively. With an extended concave profile, the wheels are powder coated with a matte anthracite face and gloss anthracite lip and have a forged carbon composite center cap.
Despite gaining extra head-turning points, we're not sure if these mods have in any way affected the performance of the Audi R8 Spyder, which needs 3.5 seconds for the 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration in the 540 HP base version, and 3.2 seconds in the 601 HP Plus, both of which are powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.