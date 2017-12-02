Lynk & Co Intends To Launch Two New Models A Year Until 2020

Lynk & Co intends on launching two new models a year until 2020, according to its vice president Alain Visser.
Sales of the company’s first production model, the 01 SUV, have just commenced in China but the Geely-owned company is already targeting a dramatic expansion.
“We will launch two new cars a year until 2020. Up to five or six in total - when we go global by 2020, we want to be selling 500,000 cars a year,” Visser said to Auto Express.
Once production of the 01 ramps up, Lynk & Co will launch the smaller 02 crossover, and shortly after it lands in showrooms, the 03 sedan will follow. Other expected vehicles include a large SUV, an executive model and a small car targeting young buyers.
Talking about the firm’s plans, Lynk & Co head of design Peter Horbury said the brand will have a diverse range of vehicles:“We are not ruling out any bodystyles at this moment. There is room to look at something more youthful, more sporty – we’re seeing customers around 22 or 23 years old coming in to buy a new car now.”
Yesterday, Lynk & Co revealed that it received 6,000 orders for the 01 in just 137 seconds.