Maserati Is Mulling A Midsize SUV, But We'll Have To Wait

Maserati claims it isn't in a hurry to launch a second crossover, despite acknowledging the fact that midsize SUVs are the fastest growing sector in the industry.
Speaking to Motor 1 at the ongoing LA Auto Show, Maserati boss Reid Bigland said there “isn’t any big rush” for Maserati to make a second SUV that will join the Levante in its range.
Interestingly, Bigland’s statement comes just four weeks after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive Sergio Marchionne said Maserati was intending on launching a second SUV by 2020.
Although Bigland is remaining tight-lipped about the second SUV, Marchionne told the media last month that the vehicle will use the Giorgio rear-wheel drive / all-wheel drive platform of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, rather than the platform used by the Levante and Ghibli.
According to Bigland, any possible SUV to slot below the Levante must be clearly differentiated from its Alfa Romeo sibling and worthy of the more expensive price tag.