New Aston Martin Vantage Dreamed Up In GT8 Guise

Shortly after sharing a number of renderings of the new Aston Martin Vantage in Shooting Brake and Roadster configurations, we’ve stumbled upon these images, depicting the sports car in hardcore GT8 guise.
Aston Martin introduced the GT8 about18 months ago as one of the final iterations of the outgoing Vantage. It was more aggressive and track-focused than any other V8-powered Vantage derivative before it and will almost certainly be followed up by a successor in the future, but probably not for a good few years.
Nevertheless, these renderings from artist Aksyonov Nikita depict the new Vantage with all the aerodynamic elements of the GT8, including the fixed rear wing, menacing rear diffuser and ankle-splitting carbon fiber front fascia.
As it stands, only the entry-level Vantage has been unveiled. It is powered by an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering 503 hp and 505 lb-ft of torque and mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The new Vantage also has an impressive 50:50 weight distribution and 1,530 kg (3,373 lbs) dry weight.