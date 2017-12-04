New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Interior Revealed, On Sale Next Spring

Mercedes has released the first interior photos of the all-new Sprinter.
Set to be unveiled in February, the redesigned van has a higher quality interior which features a three-spoke steering wheel and a new instrument cluster with a color display. The cabin also has circular air vents, revised switchgear, and a widescreen infotainment system.
Mercedes was coy on specifics but confirmed the van will be offered with USB charging ports as well as a WiFi hotspot. The model will also have Mercedes PRO connect services which is a fleet management tool that provides information about the vehicle's status as well as its maintenance needs. The system can also provide drivers with an assortment of information such as the address of their next delivery.
The Sprinter will go on sale next spring and Mercedes says it will be available in a variety of body styles, wheelbases, and load heights. The company will offer open, closed, and lockable stowage compartments as well as "state-of-the-art shelving solutions." Mercedes also said we can expect everything from a "basic version for price-sensitive customers" to a "high-end variant with high-quality interior appointments."
Mercedes declined to mention performance specifications but the company confirmed an eSprinter will be launched in 2019.