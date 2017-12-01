Opel Grandland X Gets New Diesel Engine With 8-Speed Auto, "Ultimate" Trim

Opel have expanded the Grandland X family by launching a new diesel version and a novel, range-topping trim.
The engine is a 2.0-liter unit, which is mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission and puts out 177PS (175hp) and 400Nm (295lb-ft) of torque. According to Opel, this version of the Grandland X will sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.1 seconds and top out at 214 km/h (133 mph), while turning out an average fuel consumption of less than 5 lt/100 km (56 UK mpg / 47 US mpg).
Pricing for the Grandland X equipped with the new oil burner and automatic gearbox starts from €37,320 ($44,227) in Germany, tax included.
As for the new grade, its called the "Ultimate" and is billed as a premium trim that sits at the top of the new crossover's range. Pricing starts from €34,240 ($40,577) in Germany, with other markets to follow shortly.
Setting the Opel Grandland X Ultimate apart from the rest of the models are 19-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails and diamond black roof and side mirrors on the outside, while in the cabin there are new seats, leather trim, a Denon premium audio system, OnStar personal connectivity and service assistant and smartphone integration.