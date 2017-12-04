Pagani Huayra BC Indulges In A Little Drifting While Leaving Car Meeting

Whether he was showing off or just having a little fun (or both), the owner of this Pagani Huayra BC was filmed leaving the Cars and Chronos meeting in LA like a boss. The driver did slide that sexy tail out a couple of times - and who can blame him, with all that power at his disposal.
Named after Benny Caiola (BC), one of Horacio Pagani's friends and also his first customer, the BC is is an even more hardcore version of the already extreme Huayra and was manufactured in a limited run of just 20 units, each priced at a cool $2.5 million.
The BC comes with a number of weight improvements over the regular Huayra, with matte carbon fiber used throughout the cabin, new sports seats and an upgraded 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12.
The V12 is mated to a new 7-speed automated manual transmission to deliver 789hp and 810lb-ft (1,098Nm) of torque to the rear axle. Stopping power is improved as well, courtesy of the 380mm carbon ceramic brake discs with six-piston calipers at the front and four at the rear.