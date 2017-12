Polestar Plans To Introduce Four Models In The Next Three Years

Photo Gallery

Polestar is going at it full-steam – or with a full charge, we should say. Not only is it launching as a stand-alone brand, it's also rethinking the ownership experience, but it's launching a whole raft of new products – the scope of which we're just beginning to see now. According to Motor Trend , Volvo's newly emancipated electric performance division is preparing to roll out not one, not two, but four models all within the next three years.First up is the Polestar 1 we've already seen: a plug-in hybrid luxury performance coupe that looks like a sleeker, more futuristic version of the new Volvo S90. That's set to launch by the end of next year.reports that the Polestar 2 will arrive by the end of 2019 as an all-electric midsize sedan to take on the Tesla Model 3. After that, we're told to expect the Polestar 3 to launch early in 2020 as an electric crossover, with an as-yet undisclosed Polestar 4 to follow later in 2020. Word has it that model could take the form of a convertible, likely closely based on the Polestar 1.What of the Polestar-branded performance Volvo's we've seen to date, you wonder? Those will continue, with performance packages offered straight from the Volvo factory (instead of as dealer-installed equipment) and the occasional full-on performance vehicle (like the S60/V60 Polestar ) to pop up from time to time. But Polestar's main focus will remain on its own dedicated line of electrified vehicles.Just how we'll acquire them is still a matter of discussion. The initial idea is to pursue a subscription model almost exclusively, but strategists will watch to see how the Care by Volvo model is adapted (to say nothing of rivals like Book by Cadillac Porsche Passport , and Lincoln's forthcoming pilot as well.)