Renault Demonstrates All Features Of The New Megane RS In Official Film

Renault is placing the new generation Megane RS under the microscope a couple of months after it debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
The official film covers all aspects of the new French hot hatch, from its exterior design, which is described as "a beast about to devour the road", to its cabin that's adorned with carbon fiber trim and Alcantara, among others.
Renault's challenger to the likes of the new Honda Civic Type R promises improved traction at any speed thanks to the new motorsport-inspired suspension, combined with the 4Control four-wheel steering. The automaker wanted to enhance the sportiness of the new Megane RS by offering a 'Race' driving mode aimed at drivers that use the car on the track.
Even the 1.8-liter turbocharged engine is brand new, as it comes from the Alpine A110. It delivers 280PS (276hp) and 390Nm (288lb-ft) of torque to the front wheels. Customers will have to choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a first for the French hot hatch, which can also be had with one of the two chassis settings, Sport or Cup.
Last, but definitely not least, Renault will attempt to steal the Nurburgring lap record for FWD production cars from the new Honda Civic Type R. To accomplish that, their range-topping Megane needs to complete the 20.7km (12.9-mile) long run in less than 7min and 43.8sec.