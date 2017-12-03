Rolls-Royce Wraith Spirit Of The Union Edition Celebrates The Emirates

Yesterday was National Day in the UAE – marking the 46th anniversary of the union of the seven emirates into the federation that stands today. So how best to celebrate such an occasion? With a special Rolls-Royce, of course!
Commissioned by Abu Dhabi Motors – one of the largest Rolls-Royce dealerships in the world – this special-edition Wraith is “inspired by the Spirit of the Union.”
It's done up in Infinity Black with a subtle coachline in the colors of the Emirati flag. The wheel hubs feature special red outline, and the interior's decked out in black and white with red trim.
Of course, this being a Wraith, it's already the most dynamic and powerful vehicle that Rolls-Royce has ever made – its 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 rated at 623 horsepower. The only model with more muscle is the Black Badge version of the same, which boasts the same power rating but with 642 lb-ft of torque instead of 590.