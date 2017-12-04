Spyker To End C8 Aileron Production With Three Limited Edition Models

Spyker is preparing to say goodbye to the C8 Aileron by announcing plans to build three limited edition models called the LM85.
Named after the C8 Laviolette LM85, the C8 Aileron LM85s will draw inspiration from the company's race cars and feature riveted aluminum bodywork, wider wheel arches and air intakes that are made from solid billet aluminum.
Each model will sport a unique livery from that pays tribute to the Spyker Squadron. The first car will have a Jet Black exterior with Crimson Red accents, while the second car will have a Crimson Red exterior with Jet Black accents. The third and final car will have a Jet Black paint job with golden flourishes.
The unique styling continues in the cabin as Spyker says the cars will have custom leather seats that mimic the exterior body colors. Drivers will also find Chronoswiss gauges, a turned aluminum dashboard, and an exposed gearshift.
All three of the cars will be equipped with supercharged 4.2-liter V8 engine that produces 525 PS (386 kW) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission which enables the model to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 322 km/h (200 mph).
According to Spyker CEO Victor Muller, “Every Spyker we ever built is unique and exclusive, but the last three Spyker C8 Aileron’s that we will build truly demonstrate the level of bespoke craftsmanship that the Spyker brand is all about. It is a dignified departure of the Audi powered Aileron’s and a worthy step toward the third generation Spykers, the Spyker C8 Preliator.”