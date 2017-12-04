U Spy: BMW Testing 2019 3-Series Alongside Mini Prototype

The G20 3-Series is one of the most eagerly anticipated cars set to debut in 2018, and a prototype was spotted by one of our readers in Slovenia just a few days ago.
It's well covered up in camo, so we can't make out all the details, but thanks to the light bouncing off the side of the car, we can actually see its creases really well. Unsurprisingly, the 2019 BMW 3-Series seems to take after its larger sibling, the 5-Series, and adopt a more dynamic exterior design than the current model.
What the car will look like inside is actually less of a mystery, since we have already seen a couple of prototypes with their windows cracked open. Aside from the new digital gauge display, we also noticed a new shifter design, which might be adopted by either all the range or just the iPerformance variant.
As for what we're going to find underneath the hood of the G20 3-Series, we expect a wide range of petrol and diesel units joined by at least one electrified model.
So what about that camouflaged Mini Cabrio thas was following the Bimmer then? Unfortunately, there isn't much we can tell you about it, though it could be hiding a few facelift-worthy upgrades, especially on the powertrain side, as its 1.5-liter petrol units are expected to get turbochargers with aluminum casings, while cooling systems should improve across the range. There are also rumors that Mini might be working on a dual-clutch transmission, but at this point all we can do is speculate.
Thanks to Rok