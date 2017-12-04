VW Polo GTI R5 Rally Car Rockets From 0-62 MPH In 4.1 Seconds

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new Polo GTI R5 following a preview last month.
Introduced earlier today in Spain, the Polo GTI R5 is a turn-key rally car that was designed to compete in the R5 class alongside rivals such as the Citroën DS3 R5, Ford Fiesta R5, and Skoda Fabia R5.
As part of the transformation from street car to rally car, the Polo has been outfitted with an aggressive body kit includes a sportier front bumper, extended fender flares, and a large rear spoiler. The model has also been equipped with lightweight wheels, a roll cage, and an assortment of safety equipment.
Motivation is provided by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine which produces 272 PS (200 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to a five-speed sequential racing transmission that sends power to permanent four-wheel drive system. This enables the 1,320 kg (2,910 lbs) rally car to rocket from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds.
The Polo GTI R5 will be homologated next summer and the first deliveries are scheduled to occur shortly thereafter. If everything goes according to plan, the car should celebrate its racing debut next fall.