VW's Smallest Hot Hatch, The New Up! GTI Goes On Sale In Germany

Volkswagen has commenced pre-sales of the new Up! GTI in Germany, which starts at €16,975 (equal to $20,183).
This makes it €7,000 ($8,323) pricier than the entry-level Up! in its homeland, and it undercuts the base Golf by €1,100 ($1,308).
Power comes from a turbocharged 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 115PS (113hp) and 200Nm (148lb-ft) of torque. In this configuration, the Volkswagen Up! GTI won't win any drag races, but it will accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in a respectable 8.8sec and reach a top speed of 196km/h (122mph).
Volkswagen claims that the average fuel consumption of 5.6-5.7 l/100 km (50.4-49.6 UK mpg / 42-41.3 US mpg) has been measured based on the new Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).
Its exterior is instantly recognizable thanks to a few upgrades made over the regular versions of the city car. These include the red cross-stripe in the radiator grille, which has a honeycomb pattern, double black cross stripes on the sides, high-gloss-finished side mirror casings, a red stripe at the rear, larger roof spoiler, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 15mm (0.6in) lower center of gravity.
Alongside the Pure White and Red colors, which are described as being "classic and typical of a GTI", the range-topping Up! can also be had in Dark Silver and Black Pearl.
Designers have paid extra care to the interior as well, which features a leather sport steering wheel, GTI gear lever knob, and the famous 'Clark' seat pattern.